When soccer legend Pele visited India!

In such an event way back in 1977, Pele visited India for the first time. Although football has never been so popular a game in India, people knew about Pele. People just loved Pele and when he came to Kolkata (then Calcutta), a whopping 80,000-odd spectators filled the Eden Gardens. Not even an inch of space was free such was the madness for Pele.

New Delhi, Dec 30: With Pele no more, the football world has lost its 'black pearl'. The legend will always be the greatest footballer to ever play the game. The current generation may be obsessed with Messi or Ronaldo, but the fact remains, Pele was the greatest of all times. He was a legend in true sense as wherever he went, thousands of people would come to just see him.

Pele ensured his Indian fans get what they wanted

Reports from those days reveal that with the arrival of Pele, rains also came. The game had to be played but the pitch was damp, almost impossible to play any kind of football forget the international level of football. Nevertheless, it did not deter Pele as he had seen the love and affection that Indian fans were showing to him. He decided to play and give what the spectators wanted.

The charismatic presence of Pele on the ground was though for just 30 minutes, every minute of it was enjoyed by the spectators. With every footwork and move, people were shouting his name as if he was representing them.

Historic friendly match ended in a draw

Although it was a friendly match, the football fans from all across India had gathered at Eden Gardens. Pele was playing for New York Cosmos and the match was with none other than Mohun Bagan, a historic team in its own capacity. That was the day when the Mohun Bagan fans were shouting for Pele and not their team, why would they not, after all they have been waiting to see him in flesh and kicking for the first time in their lovely city.

Nonetheless, Mohun Bagan was also a legendary team that was coached by none other than the legendary late P.K. Banerjee. Those were the days when it used to have ace footballers like Subhas Bhowmick and Shyam Thapa. Another superstar Surajit Sengupta was also in the team. It did not surprise many when Mohun Bagan took the first lead and was set for a historical win. However, it did not happen and Pele's team ended it in a draw.

Pele retired soon after India visit

The Pele visit to India also made history as the friendly match also became his penultimate match. He played one more match after that and called off the game for forever. Thankfully, Pele's India trip of 1977 was not his last trip to India as he came again to his 'Fan city' in 2015. However, this time not to play and show his dribbling skills but to watch a match in Subroto Cup as the chief guest.

RIP the legend! India will always remember you!