When PM Modi got emotional while speaking to a Gujarat man, his daughter| VIDEO

Patel shared with PM Modi how his eyesight got affected when he was in Saudi Arabia. "I had gone to Saudi Arabia when I used some eye drop..." When the PM asked him what the doctors suggested, the man told him - "There is no solution now... It's glaucoma."

The prime minister then asked the man about his daughters, and he said: "My daughters are studying - one in class 8 and the other in class 12, and the third one is class 1. The government will take care of the youngest one's education till class 8. The other two also get a scholarship."

PM Modi asked the reason for the daughter to choose the medical profession as a career, to which she said, "I want to become a doctor because of the problem that my father is suffering from".

. .

Getting emotional on the response of the girl, the prime minister maintained a few moments of silence and lauded her strength. "Your compassion is your strength," he said.

The PM also asked how the family celebrated the festivals of Eid and Ramzan and also extended his support to the man and his family, and said "Let me know if you need any help to fulfil the dream of your daughters."

"You have to fulfil their dream," he told Mr Ayub, who said the girls started getting financial help for education after PM Modi's government came to power.

The Prime Minister was virtually addressing a gathering, Utkarsh Samaroh, in Gujarat's Bharuch.