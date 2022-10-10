When Mulayam stunned all and wished PM Modi victory

Especially in the last few years, Yadav had stayed away from criticisng the policies of the BJP government. However, the most-surprising comment (or a shocking remark for political observers) came when he hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi, Oct 10: Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, who passed away on Monday at 82, was critical of the BJP all his life, but had shared good relationships with the leaders of the saffron party at a personal level.

"I want to congratulate the Prime Minister that he tried to move ahead taking everyone along," he said on the last session of the 16th Lok Sabha. He did not stop here and went ahead by wishing Modi to become the PM again.

"I hope all members to win and return, and you [Modi] become prime minister again," he said. This comment put his own party SP in a huge embarrassment as it was battling the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

This remark came just months before the Lok Sabha election and created a lot of debate. In fact, political pundits saw the SP founder's views as an endorsement of the BJP's policies.

The PM too acknowledged the SP leader's wishes with folded hands and mentioned Mulayam Singh Yadav's "blessings" in his speech. "There is much to do," he claimed. "And Mulayam Singhji has given his blessings. I am very grateful to him," Modi said in the Parliament.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister has expressed his condolence over the demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

"Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji distinguished himself in UP and national politics. He was a key soldier for democracy during the Emergency. As Defence Minister, he worked for a stronger India. His Parliamentary interventions were insightful and emphasised on furthering national interest," he wrote on Twitter.

Recalling their earlier conversations, the PM said, "I had many interactions with Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji when we served as Chief Ministers of our respective states. The close association continued and I always looked forward to hearing his views. His demise pains me. Condolences to his family and lakhs of supporters. Om Shanti."