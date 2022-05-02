New Delhi, May 02: Mother's Day 2022 is a celebration honoring the mother of the family, as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society. This year, Mother's Day falls on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

How did Mother's Day begin?

Mother's Day was first celebrated in the US in 1908. The modern Mother's Day began in the United States, at the initiative of Anna Jarvis in the early 20th century.

It is not directly related to the many traditional celebrations of mothers and motherhood that have existed throughout the world over thousands of years, such as the Greek cult to Cybele, the mother god Rhea, the Roman festival of Hilaria, or the Christian Laetare Sunday celebration (associated with the image of Mother Church).

How can you celebrate differently?