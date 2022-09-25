When can people see the Cheetahs? PM Modi drops a hint

"People from many corners of the country expressed happiness over the return of Cheetahs; 1.3 crore Indians elated, filled with pride. A task force have been formed. This task force will monitor the cheetahs and see how much they have been able to adapt to the environment here," PM Modi said.

The prime minister also announced that a nationwide competition will take place to name the cheetahs.

"On this basis a decision will be taken after a few months and then you will be able to see the cheetahs. But till then I am assigning some work to all of you. For this, a competition will be organized on the MyGov platform, in which I urge people to share certain things. What should be the name of the campaign that we are running on cheetahs?," he added.

"Can we even think of naming all these cheetahs.... by what name should each of them be called? By the way, if this naming is of traditional nature, then it will be very nice since, anything related to our society and culture, tradition and heritage, draws us easily," PM Modi added.

"Not only that, you should also share how humans should behave with animals! Even in our fundamental duties, emphasis has been laid on Respect for Animals. I appeal to all of you to participate in this competition. Who knows...you may be the first to get anopportunity to see a cheetah as a reward!," he added.

Project Cheetah is in line with the Prime Minister's commitment to environmental protection and wildlife conservation, and will also lead to enhanced livelihood opportunities for the local community through eco-development and ecotourism activities.

The historic reintroduction of Cheetahs in India is part of a long series of measures for ensuring sustainability and environment protection in the last eight years which has resulted in significant achievements in the area of environment protection and sustainability.