When a cop found unclaimed Rs 45 lakh in a bag, he picked honesty

"After checking the bag and finding Rs 45 lakh in 2000 and 500 notes inside, he informed senior officials and deposited the bag at the Civil Lines police station," PTI quoted the Additional Superintendent of Police Sukhnandan Rathore as saying.

Senior officials announced a reward for Sinha, he added. Civil Lines police has started a probe to find out the provenance of the cash, the official said.

The cash was seized under Section 102 of CrPC, a report on The Times of India said.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has appreciated the constable's gesture, saying such personalities are role models to society.

"Honest people like traffic constable Nilamber Sinha are synonymous with honesty for the society in today's time. Nilambar had received a bag containing Rs 45 lakh in unclaimed condition, which he returned to SSP Raipur. Such honest personalities are role models for the society. We all salute them, [sic]" he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the cops have approached a private bank after its seal was found on the bundles.