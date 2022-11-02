When a cat 'catwalks' on a treadmill!

New Delhi, Nov 02: Cats are known for their graceful walk hence the term 'catwalk'. However, when a cat took its walk a notch higher and walked on a treadmill like a pro, the video became viral leaving netizens in awe and shock. The viral video has so far garnered seven lakh views on social media.

The video was shared on twitter by one Twitter handle Yoda 4ever with the caption: "Little girl teaches a cat how to use a treadmill".

In the 49-second-video, one can see the little girl taking the lead and walking on the treadmill. The girl shows her pet cat how to walk on it. The cat followed her steps. He too got up on the treadmill and did exactly what the little girl showed. The little girl was so excited about this.

The twitterati reacted sharply over the video with comments.

