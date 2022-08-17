WhatsApp launches native Windows app: How to download?

What it means for the users is they no longer have to link their phones to send or receive messages. All these years, users used the app on their desktop through browsers or download web-version of the app, but now the native desktop works as a standalone app.

New Delhi, Aug 17: WhatsApp has done away with the outdated web-based backend as it has unveiled an all-new standalone app for Windows.

According to GSM Arena, WhatsApp users can link a desktop computer to continue making and receiving calls and sending messages without needing to have their smartphone nearby.

As per the reports, the native software will perform better, utilise fewer resources, and launch faster than the original, despite the fact that it won't actually seem any different on the surface. When your phone is offline, you can continue conversations from your keyboard thanks to these apps.

Netizens can download the app via the Microsoft App store.

How to Download WhatsApp desktop

Log into the website: https://www.whatsapp.com/download

Open your smartphone and click linked devices

Scan the QR code

Up to four linked devices can be utilised when your phone is offline, but after 14 days have passed since your last usage of your phone, linked devices will be automatically logged out, as per GSM Arena.