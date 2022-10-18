What to make out of Muslim-Bhagwat meet?

What to make out of the recent meeting between RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, and some distinguished Muslims? While the traditional critics of the organisation are busy attributing motives and smelling something fishy in this initiative, several Hindutva sympathisers are confused- wondering whether RSS is turning 'soft ' to Islamic communalism. Then of course there's an obvious question: Can such an exercise bring an end to angst that defines Hindu-Muslim relations?

Cordial relations between Hindus and Muslims are a prerequisite for India to emerge as a powerful and prosperous nation. Any step, including dialogue, in this direction is welcome. This is exactly what RSS chief is doing.

In his subsequent Vijayadashami address at Nagpur, Bhagwat again reached out to Muslims, saying "misinformation" had been spread about Sangh. There is scare-mongering, Bhagwat said. "Because of this fear, some members of the minority community have been meeting us over the past few years. We are also meeting people from the community," he explained.

Underlining that the Sangh has been doing this for quite some time, he said, "We will continue this conversation", and referred to his recent meetings with prominent Muslim civil society and faith leaders to ward off such concerns.

The five individuals who met Bhagwat in Delhi recently included former Delhi LG Najeeb Jung, journalist Shahid Siddiqui, hotelier Saeed Shervani, Lt Gen Zameer Uddin Shah and S Y Qureshi, a former Chief Election Commissioner of India.

Writing in a multi-edition English daily later, Qureshi recalled "Bhagwat in his opening remarks, emphasised three things: Hindutva is an inclusive concept in which all communities have equal room. The country can progress only when all communities are united, he added. In a very significant statement, he emphasised that the Indian Constitution is sacrosanct, and the entire country has to abide by it."