What she isn’t telling you about her invitation for an event funded by Indian American Muslim Council

However, as usual, she skipped mentioning a few details about the event. The sponsors of the event were missing in her tweet, The event has been organised by the UMass Boston History Department and is sponsored by the Asian Studies Department, Political Science Department, Boston South Asia Coalition and the Indian American Muslim Council.

New Delhi, Dec 05: India has faced constant problems, thanks to the likes of the Muslim Brotherhood (MB) and Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC). A post was shared by the senior editor of The Wire, Arfa Khanum Sherwani about an event she is to take part in. She said that she was invited by the University of Massachusetts (UMass), Boston, to deliver a lecture on "India at 75: The downgrading of India's democracy and role of the Press".

A senior editor of The Wire said she was invited by University of Massachusetts to deliver a lecture on 'The downgrading of India's democracy and role of the Press'. She, however, missed mentioning some important facts.

Why the IAMC must be called out:

In June this year, a popular Twitter handle, 'The Hawk eye,' tweeted, "it is payout day. Jamaat-e-Islami arm, fake news propaganda wing IAMC's project HRRF journo award is distributing cash awards of Rs 50k to Rs 1 lakh."

The IAMC is an Indian-American Muslim body which had in June praised Congresswoman Ilhan Omar for introducing a resolution in the US House of Representatives which condemns India for the alleged human rights violations on minorities, in particular the Muslims.

DisinforLab had released a series of tweets on the outfit after former vice-president of India Hamid Ansari took part in an event organised by the IAMC.

Ansari and small time Bollywood actor, Swara Bhaskar took part in an event by the IAMC to save pluralism on Republic Day.

To be sure, the founder of the IAMC Sheik Ubaid and member Malik Mujahid have been heads of the Islamic Circle of North America which is the US front of the Jamaat-e-Islami.

About the event:

According to reports, the information about the event is missing from the University's website. Only the History Department has announced the event on its Facebook page, but the information is not available on the website of the University.

The offence IAMC took:

As recently as October, the IAMC had taken offence to the term Hindu-American. It said that the word is leading to the erasure of relations between the Hindu community and South Asians. "Carving out the category of "Hindu-American"-as opposed to its alternatives, "Indian-American"- has been a key step. It allows a group such as the Hindu American Foundation to erase the relationships between many Hindus and other South Asians," IAMC said in a tweet.

The Hindu American Foundation said, ' without a hint of irony by the.... wait for it...Indian American Muslim Council."

An Intelligence Bureau official tells OneIndia that the groups such as these drum up a narrative against India. These groups have a set of sponsored journalists, NGOs and activists who on their part make it a point to comment on anything related to India. They are paid to make it seem as though they are the voice of the nation. In reality it is just 'vulgar propaganda.'