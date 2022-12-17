What makers of 'Pathaan' failed to learn from the success of 'RRR' or 'Kantara'

Vulgarity strictly a no-no now

Today, any publicity is not good publicity and filmmakers should understand that negative buzz could ruin their film's prospects at the box office. The filmmakers must have their hands on the pulse of the cine-goers and be able to gauge the periodic change in their mood.

The track is nothing but a vulgar number aimed at garnering the eyeballs of the masses. In the song, Deepika Padukone has tried hard to attract the viewers by wearing bikinis. However, the makers have failed to realise the fact that such skin shows will not work anymore. That might have been a crowd-pulling factor two decades ago, but the audience wants more and the least thing they want in this digital era is an actress wearing skimpy clothes to win their appreciation.

If not for the unwarranted controversy surrounding the movie now, 'Besharam rang' might have not garnered half of the views it has garnered now. There are a few lessons the makers need to learn from the runaway success of 'Kantara', 'KGF 2' and 'RRR':

Firstly, they should move out from the hangover that exposing body will instantly make their movie popular. With the internet reaching every nook and corner of the country and smartphones becoming affordable for all, people today are exposed to wide-variety of content including adult entertainment. So, the blunder the makers did was releasing this track for promotion. Neither 'RRR' nor 'KGF 2' series had such song sequences to draw the viewers' attention.

Crave for good content

It is unfortunate that a banner like Yash Raj Films, which has been in the business for over six decades, is not adapting to the changing times. This song just reminds the viewers of the production house's earlier films including 'Dhoom' series. But the skin shows or the eye-pleasing foreign locales are more or less outdated now. Today, only content sells as the viewers are craving for good content.

Last but not the least, they should be reminded that any publicity is not good publicity. If they think that this will give free publicity, then they are wrong. And if they think that the views to the song as a positive sign, then they will be in for a shock as it will not translate into business. The audience today are much smarter than before. Ideally, they should have started the publicity on a positive note rather than creating such controversy around the vulgar song.

With over one month left for its release, the makers still have enough time to create a positive buzz around the film, but only if they understand the pulse of the viewers in 'Naya Bharat'.