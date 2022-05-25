New Delhi, May 25: Viral fever is a common ailment during monsoon season in India. It is contagious and kids are easily affected by this viral infection during the rainy season.

What is Viral Fever?

The seasonal changes often trigger viral infection. Doctors say that anything above the usual body temperature (98.6°) is considered as fever, which indicates that your body is fighting off a bacterial or viral infection.

Your body's defensive mechanism tries to kick out the viruses and during the process, pyrogens are released in your body. This leads to an increase in your body temperature. The high fever is usually a sign of the immune system of the body, fighting against the intruding viruses.

Causes of Viral Fever

The common cause of viral fever is inhaling the virus-containing droplets from an infected person.

Sharing food or drinks with the infected person also transmits viral fever.

Children usually fall ill by consuming contaminated food or water. It can also spread through mosquito bites.

Viral Fever Symptoms

It can occur in any part of the body, intestines, lungs, air passages etc. The below-mentioned normally lasts for a few days, but viral fever might take two weeks to subside in some cases. The symptoms of viral fever include:

fever (which intermittently rises and falls)

fatigue

dizziness

weakness

headache

muscle, body and joint pains

inflammation of the pharynx

painful tonsils

running nose

nasal congestion

chest congestion

sore throat

burning sensation in eyes

cough

skin rashes

diarrhea

nausea

vomiting

Who are Prone to Viral Fever?

Those who are staying with an infected person.

Those travelling to a place where a particular viral fever is prevalent.

Those having unprotected sex.

Those who share needles or syringes for drugs.

How to Prevent Viral Fever?

Maintain personal hygiene.

Avoid sharing food and drinks.

Eating warm food reduces the chances of viral fever.

Get flu vaccinations

Use mosquito repellents

Dos and Don'ts during viral fever

Dos

Take ample rest.

Drink a lot of water to prevent dehydration.

Take tablets prescribed by doctors on time.

Don'ts

Don't self medicate

Don't take anti-biotics unless your doctor tells you to take them.

Don't share your clothes and food with others.