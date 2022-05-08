Explainer: What is Tomato Fever? Symptoms, preventive measures

The Health Department has taken preventive measures in Neduvathur, Anchal and Aryankavu areas where the cases have been reported.

What is Tomato Fever?

Tomato fever is an unidentified fever found mostly in Kerala. However, it is unclear whether the disease is a viral fever or an aftereffect of chikungunya or dengue fever.

Kollam, Neduvathur, Anchal and Aryankavu have been affected with this infection. As part of a preventive measure, Anganwadi centres have been closed while authorities launched awareness campaigns in villages.

Symptoms of Tomato Fever

Those infected with the disease have rashes almost the size of tomatoes and skin irritation and show signs of dehydration on the tongue.

Some patients have claimed that worms had come out of the boils that develop on the rashes.

. .

High fever, body aches, joint swelling, fatigue, rashes of the size of tomatoes and irritation in the mouth, discolouration of the hands, knees, buttocks, etc.

Preventive Measures and Treatment

Consult a nearby doctor if the child has any of those symptoms.

Those infected by the disease are advised to consume a lot of fluid.

Rashes should not be scratched.

People should maintain distance from the infected person.

It is important for the patient and people around him to maintain cleanliness.

Need to take proper rest as the fever, in many cases, lasts for a week.