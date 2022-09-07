New Delhi, Sep 07: Telangana's second largest city Warangal, along with Kerala's Nilambur and Thrissur, have joined the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's (UNESCO) Global Network of Learning Cities. These three cities are among the 77 cities from 44 countries to have recently found a place in the network which fosters sharing of ideas with other cities, provide already applied solutions to issues and much more.

UNESCO GNLC is an international network consisting of cities that successfully promote lifelong learning across their communities. It includes 294 cities from all around the world that share inspiration, know-how and best practice among each other, the world body has said in a statement.

The inclusion of these cities will foster sharing of ideas with other cities, provide already applied solutions to issues and much more.

India at UNESCO had first shared on its Twitter handle about the inclusion of the three Indian cities in GNLC.

"Today, 77 cities from 44 countries join the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities (GNLC) in recognition of their outstanding efforts to make lifelong learning a reality for all at the local level," United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization had earlier said in its statement.

As per UNESCO, 77 cities from 44 countries across the globe have joined the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities. Other cities that have joined the network are the Kyiv, Durban, Sharjah, Beijing, Shanghai, Hamburg, Athens, Incheon, Bristol, and Dublin among others. The 77 new members bring the total number of cities within the UNESCO GNLC to 294 in 76 countries, UNESCO said.

What does UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities mean?

An international policy-oriented network, the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities is a network of inspiration, know-how and best practices. It is coordinated by the UNESCO Institute for Lifelong Learning (UIL).

The Network has member cities which it supports in aspects like promoting policy dialogue and peer learning, documenting effective strategies and best practice; building partnerships; capacity development; and more.

What is a learning city?

According to UNESCO, a learning city is one that

effectively mobilizes its resources in every sector to promote inclusive learning from basic to higher education;

revitalizes learning in families and communities; facilitates learning for and in the workplace;

extends the use of modern learning technologies;

enhances quality and excellence in learning;

fosters a culture of learning throughout life.

In doing so, the city enhances individual empowerment and social inclusion, economic development and cultural prosperity, and sustainable development.

Thrissur - the cultural capital of Kerala

Popularly known as the cultural capital of Kerala, Thrissur is home to academic and research institutions. It is also known for its jewellery industry, especially gold.

As a member of the UNESCOI GNLC, Thrissur hopes to contribute to the intellectual and peer learning processes, focusing on equitable access to learning for all, digital learning ecosystems and skills for sustainability.

Thrissur ticked UNESCO's check boxes in aspects of good practices, equity and inclusion among other factors. For eg, the presence of a MSME-Development Institute of India regional centre in Thrissur offers institutional support in promoting decent work and entrepreneurship through upskilling.

Nilambur, Kerala's eco-tourism destination

Nilambur is an eco-tourism destination in the Kerala. It is a city with various socio-economic patterns marked by an urban and rural mix. The majority of the population depends on agriculture and allied industries.

The city offers free healthcare facilities to all citizens and utilizes health volunteers to provide door-to-door treatment for bedded patients. It also promotes first-aid training for students and young citizens.

Nilambur aims to promote sustainable development, gender equality, inclusivity and democracy through community ownership. It also aims to ensure employment opportunities and UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 2, 'zero hunger'.

Nilambur also aspires to become a women-friendly city by ensuring equal opportunities in all sectors, promoting capacity-building and reducing harassment. As a learning city, Nilambur aims to work to innovate in agriculture and handicrafts, promote eco-tourism and improve water management.

Warangal, the tourism spot

Warangal has a rich cultural heritage. The city is a major tourism venue, welcoming 3.2 million tourists every year. Warangal's economy is primarily composed of agricultural, industrial and service sectors.

The city promotes equity and inclusion, for which it has implemented several strategies, including Women and Child Welfare policy, Urban Policy, and the creation of an advisory committee to monitor and evaluate the impact of initiatives on marginalized groups.

Further, it also provides free training to the transgender community which helps in employment opportunities, over 125,000 citizens belonging to various self-help groups throughout the city addresses issues concerning women, people with disabilities, marginalized and vulnerable communities.