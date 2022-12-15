What Indians searched for in 2022 on Google Search

The top three search trends in India were - Indian Premier League, CoWIN, and FIFA World Cup.

News events were headlined by the demise of Lata Mangeshkar, Sidhu Moose wala, Queen Elizabeth and Shane Warne.

People also searched for the Russia Ukraine war, UP Elections, and Har Ghar Tiranga.

Coming to sports events, Indians were most interested in the Indian Premier League, FIFA World Cup, and Asia Cup.

Trending movies in India included The Kashmir Files, Drishyam 2, RRR, Pushpa: The Rise, Kantara, and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Indian flavours such as Paneer Pasanda, Malai Kofta, and Paneer Burji remained on the top in 'Recipe' queries.

Nupur Sharma, Draupadi Murmu, and Rishi Sunak were the most searched personalities on Google this year.

"Wordle" was the top trending search globally, as guessing five-letter words every day became a way of life.