What if Owaisi had? Muslim users on Twitter blast Kejriwal for asking for Hindu God images on currency notes

New Delhi, Oct 26: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader, Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to include images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh on currency notes. "Efforts are fruitful only when we have blessings of gods and goddesses," Kejriwal said.

He said that day before yesterday was Diwali and we all prayed to Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi. We prayed for health, wealth and prosperity. Today I ant to appeal to the Central government and Prime Minister to include Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh on the Indian currency. The image of Gandhi ji can be as it is. To improve our economy we need to make a lot more efforts but also need the blessings of our Gods and Goddesses, he said while addressing the media.