What gimmick Modi ji?: Sisodia on CBI lookout circular

"All your raids failed and you found nothing... now you have issued a lookout circular that Manish Sisodia can't be found," Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

"What is this gimmick Modi ji...I am roaming freely in Delhi. Can't you find me? Please tell me where to come?" he added.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had secured prior mandatory approval of the President of India before booking Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in an excise policy scam.

The CBI raided Sisodia's residence in connection with an alleged scam in the formulation of Delhi excise policy.

The agency on Friday carried out searches at 31 places which included premises related to Sisodia as well as some bureaucrats and businessmen. The AAP condemned the raids with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claiming the agency has been "asked from above" to harass its leaders.

The BJP asked the Delhi government to come out clean on its excise policy.

The CBI FIR, which was registered before a special court on Wednesday, has also been shared with the Enforcement Directorate, a financial probe agency, which will look into the allegations of money laundering.

The AAP claimed it was a ploy by the BJP which "fears" Arvind Kejriwal and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be a battle between the AAP chief and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.