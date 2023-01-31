What does the Tehreek-e-Taliban want and why has it stepped attacks in Pakistan

Since the end of the ceasefire agreement in November 2022 with the Pakistan government, the outfit has stepped up the number of attacks in the country.

New Delhi, Jan 31: The threat of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) continues to be immense in nature.

There has been a major uptick in the number of incidents in Pakistan. The TTP has gone on a rampage ever since it ended the cease-fire agreement with Pakistan

On Monday, a Mosque in Peshawar came under attack by a suicide bomber in which 89 people died. Media reports have said that the attack was carried out by the TTP, which has since November following the end of the cease-fire has stepped up attacks in Pakistan.

There are a host of reasons why the TTP was set, up, why it is on a war path with Pakistan and why it has stepped up attacks in the country.

There was a lull when it came to terror attacks in Pakistan until the cease-fire agreement between Pakistan and the TTP was in place.

However with talks being hosted by the Afghan Taliban failing the TTP ended the ceasefire and upped the number of attacks. The TTP has been repeatedly telling the Pakistan forces not to operate in the Khyber Paktunkhwa province. It has alleged that special operations launched by the Pakistan forces have killed many of its fighters.

Major TTP attacks:

Since the ceasefire agreement ended there has been a major uptick in the number of violent incidents in Pakistan.

Many analysts say that the rise in such incidents by the TTP could lead to a major retaliation by the Pakistan security forces. There is a likelihood of the Pakistan forces launching a major military operation in North and South Wazirstan, two districts of Khyber Paktunkhwa.

The TTP since its inception in 2007 has been involved in a large number of attacks. They include the attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team in 2009. 140 persons mainly children lost their lives when the TTP attacked an Army Public School in Peshawar. The TTP was also behind the bombing at the World Food Office in Islamabad and the Church bombing in Peshawar. A shrine in the Sindh Province was also attacked by the TTP in which 80 persons list their lives.

Why was the TTP set up:

The TTP was first setup in 2007 to fight against Pakistan which had been supporting Washington in the war on terrorism. Many groups in Pakistan came together to set up the TTP with a vow to fight the Pakistan forces.

It accused Pakistan of working alongside, Washington and the NATO forces in the fight against the Afghan Taliban.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the province that borders Afghanistan has been its long standing base. The TTP has also been waging a war against Pakistan seeking the release of its members. It was also set up with the intent of seeking a stricter implementation of Islamic laws.