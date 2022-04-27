Washington, Apr 27: After buying Twitter for $44 billion, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk made a pitch for free speech. He had earlier too voiced his interest in taking Twitter private to let free speech flourish on the platform. So strong is his insistence on "free speech" that he also wants his worst critics to continue tweeting.

On Wednesday, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO explained what he meant by 'free speech'.

In a clarification tweet, Musk said by free speech, he meant that which matches the law.

"The extreme antibody reaction from those who fear free speech says it all. By "free speech", I simply mean that which matches the law. I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law. he said hinting that his earlier tweets on free speech led to 'extreme antibody reaction' from those who fear free speech.

''If people want less free speech, they will ask the government to pass laws to that effect. Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people," he wrote on his Twitter feed.

Elon Musk and Twitter free speech

Elon Musk's Twitter will not go against the law of the land to promote free speech. It will respect what people want and if people want less free speech and their government has laws to that effect, Elon Musk's Twitter will not go beyond the law.

It should be noted that 'free speech' and 'censorship' rules are different in each country. Twitter currently bans harassment, abuse and posts that wish physical harm to someone. The platform has other guardrails too, like a prohibition on misinformation related to COVID-19.

In the United States, the first amendment protects freedom of speech and the press. In India, while Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution ensures freedom of speech and expression the first amendment ensures "reasonable restrictions" on the same.