WFI President Brij Bhushan steps aside for now; Oversight Committee to probe wrestler’s allegations

In a late-night deal struck between the sports ministry and the protesting wrestlers, the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Saturday announced the formation of an 'Oversight committee' to probe into the allegations levelled against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and other coaches.

"An Oversight Committee will be set up by the Ministry for the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), and it will enquire into the allegations made by prominent sportspersons of Sexual Misconduct, Financial Irregularities and Administrative lapses," an official statement from the Sports ministry read.

It further said that the committee will also undertake the day-to-day administration of the WFI and revisit the issues raised by players.

"The Oversight Committee will complete the enquiry in four weeks and till then, WFI President will step aside from the day-to-day functioning and he has assured to cooperate in the investigation," it read further.

Making the announcement, Thakur said the committee will submit its report in one month's time. "It has been decided that an oversight committee will be formed, names for which will be announced tomorrow. The committee will complete its investigation within four weeks. It will thoroughly probe all the allegations be it financial or sexual harassment that have been levelled against WFI and its chief," Thakur said after the meeting that lasted close to five hours. "Till the investigation is over, he (Singh) will step aside and co-operate with the investigation and the oversight committee will run the day-to-day affairs of WFI," Thakur added.