Western disturbance to impact weather in north India

New Delhi, Nov 03: A fresh western disturbance is likely to impact weather in the Himalayan region from Friday and it will impact adjoining plains from Saturday, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday. Heavy rainfall is also expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala over the next five days.

According to IMD, a cyclonic circulation was over Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood and a trough was running from this system to north interior Karnataka in lower and middle tropospheric levels.

The IMD also added that northeasterly winds were along and off north Tamil Nadu and adjoining coastal areas of south Andhra Pradesh. "Under these conditions, widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely to continue...," it said.

It also said Jammu, Ladakh, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh would likely receive scattered, fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall and snowfall was likely in until the weekend.

Uttarakhand on Saturday likely to receive isolated light to moderate rainfall and snowfall.

Punjab may also receive isolated rainfall on Saturday and Sunday.