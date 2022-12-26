West Bengal to get its first Vande Bharat Express on December 30: 5 facts to know

Kolkata, Dec 26: The new year is expected to bring faster and easier journeys for Kolkatans as West Bengal is expected to get its first Vande Bharat Express train, running from Howrah to New Jalpaiguri on 30 December. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off West Bengal's first Vande Bharat Express on the busy Howrah-New Jalpaiguri route on December 30, a senior Eastern Railway official said. The Prime Minister is also expected to inaugurate a host of projects during his expected visit to the city for a meeting of the National Ganga Council that day.