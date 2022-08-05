West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, requests urgent release of funds

"I request for urgent release of funds due to state for implementation of schemes including MGNREGA, PM Awas Yojna and PM Gramin Sadak Yojna... Dues from central govt on these schemes amount to about Rs 17996 cr," reads the letter submitted by Banerjee to PM Narendra Modi.

The letter further adds, "Substantial amount on account of many developments & welfare schemes... estimated to be around Rs 1,00,968.44 cr is also due... With such large amount remaining outstanding, state is facing extreme difficulty to run affairs & take care of people of state."

Banerjee on Thursday met with her party's MPs and discussed with them the current session of Parliament and the road to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. "Our Chairperson @MamataOfficial held a meeting with all MPs in Delhi. The current Parliament session, the road to 2024 and various issues were discussed, with several activities and initiatives outlined for the coming days. We are always committed to serving the people," tweeted the official handle of the All India Trinamool Congress.

Mamata Banerjee's meeting holds importance ahead of the upcoming Vice-Presidential polls. Notably, the election for the Vice President's post will be held on August 6. This comes just as the tenure of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu comes to an end on August 10, 2022. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has announced Jagdeep Dhankhar as its vice-presidential candidate while opposition parties have announced Margaret Alva as their candidate.

The Vice President of India, which is the second-highest constitutional post in the country, is elected through an electoral college consisting of members of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha.

The West Bengal CM is also likely to attend a Niti Aayog governing council meeting on August 7 that will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Last year, she had skipped the meeting.