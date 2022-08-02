West Bengal: 10 teenage pilgrims die after pickup van gets electrocuted

"The pickup van was electrocuted possibly due to the wiring system of the generator being exposed to heavy rainfall," a senior police officer said.

The deceased have been identified as Subhankar Barman, Badal Barman, Vishal Tirkey, Bivash Barman, Bikram Baishya, Bapi Barman, Laxman Barman, Manab Barman, Sushanta Barman and Swapan Barman. They had hired a pickup van from Sitalkuchi to visit Jalpesh. They had rented a speaker system, connected to a generator. It was raining, and it is being surmised that the rainwater caused the system to short circuit, which led to the electrocution.

The injured have been admitted to hospital, he said, adding, the passengers were mostly from Sitalkuchi area of Cooch Behar district.

Further investigation is underway, the officer added.