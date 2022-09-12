Varanasi, Sep 12: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said the verdict is in 'complete contradiction to Places of Worship Act, 1991', emphasizing that it will create a ripple effect. He further said that there should be an appeal in High Court against Varanasi court order on Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri case.

''There should be an appeal in High Court against this order. I hope Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee will appeal against this order. I believe that after this order, the purpose of the Places of Worship Act 1991 will fail,'' AIMIM chief said.

''A district court in Varanasi today held that the writ petition filed by the Hindu petitioners is maintainable. The court also said that the matter would be next heard on September 22. A single A destabilising effect will start after this. We're going on the same path as that of the Babri masjid issue. When judgement on Babri Masjid was given, I warned everyone that this will create problems in the country as this judgement was given on the basis of faith,'' he further said.

bench of district Judge AK Vishvesh delivered the verdict in the Gyanvapi Shrinagar Gauri dispute case today.

The court said that the main argument of the learned counsel for the plaintiffs is that the plaintiff have not sought declaration or injunction over the property, the court said.

The plaintiffs are only demanding the right to worship Shringaar Gauri and other visible and invisible deities which were being worshipped incessantly till 1993 and after 1993 till now once a year under the regulation of Uttar Pradesh. Hence the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 does not operate as a bar on this suit.

The suit of the plaintiffs is limited and confined to the right to worship as a civil, fundamental right as well as customary and religious right. I therefore agree with the counsel for the plaintiffs, the district judge said.

Five women had filed the petition seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are claimed to be located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee has said the Gyanvapi mosque is a Waqf property and has questioned the maintainability of the plea.

The Muslim side in the Gyanvapi Mosque row will move the Allahabad High Court against the verdict of the district court which held that the writ by the Hindu side is maintainable.

The court had earlier ordered a videography survey of the complex. The survey was completed on May 16 and the report was submitted on May 19.