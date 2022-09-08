When the reporters enquired again, he said, "Yes, I get them from there."

Godda BJP MP mocked Basant Soren's "went to Delhi to buy undergarments" remark.

"The son of Shibu Soren, leader of the poor and tribals, goes to Delhi to buy undergarments," said Dubey.

Jharkhand is in political turmoil as Chief Minister Soren may be disqualified for granting a mining lease to himself while in office.

Soren has, however, won a test of strength in Assembly and proved that he still enjoys the support of the majority of MLAs.

The Chief Minister has accused the BJP of trying to destabilise his government.