Weather update: Low pressure to form over Bay of Bengal in 48 hours; Red alert in Kerala districts

Under its influence heavy rainfall is likely in Gangetic West Bengal on Friday and Saturday, the weatherman said. The southern districts of West Bengal, which comprise its Gangetic area of the state, have received deficient rainfall this monsoon affecting paddy cultivation.

New Delhi, Sep 06: A cyclonic circulation will form over east central Bay of Bengal on Wednesday and is likely to intensify into a low pressure area over west central Bay of Bengal in the subsequent two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

''Isolated very heavy rainfall are also likely over Tamil Nadu Puducherry & Karaikal on 06th; Coastal Karnataka on 06th, 08th & 09th; North Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam & Telangana on 08th & 09th; South Interior Karnataka on 06th & 08th; Kerala & Mahe on 08th September. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over Lakshadweep on 06th; Kerala & Mahe on 06th & 07th and over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka on 07th September,'' IMD said.

The weather department has also issued a 'red alert' to Idukki, Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta and Kollam districts of Kerala and an 'orange alert' to several others neighbouring districts.

IMD has also forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu Puducherry & Karaikal for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Two fishermen died and three were reported missing as a fishing boat capsized in rough seas off southern Kerala on Monday. There were 23 crew members aboard the vessel when it capsized in the sea off Muthalapozhi in this district, police said.

Bodies of two fishermen were recovered by the rescuers and an operation was on to trace three missing crew despite difficult weather conditions. While nine fishermen were rescued by the coastal police, the remaining swam to the shore, they said.

Efforts by Coast Guard Charlie Ships and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) are on to rescue those missing, a Coast Guard official said.

Many parts of the rain-battered city on Tuesday saw a repeat of scenes witnessed on September 5--inundated roads and streets, tractors plowing through flooded localities ferrying people, submerged vehicles, and more overnight rains.

Citizens continued to face difficulties, and roads, streets, and posh localities continued to reel under water. Expensive top-end cars and vehicles lying underwater, even in areas that have luxury villas, were a common sight.

Several private schools have declared holidays and have switched to online teaching for a few days, while many offices have suggested that employees work from home. Most parts of the Outer Ring Road, Sarjapur road, that houses some IT firms resembled lakes, affecting the movement of vehicular traffic. Bikers pushing their two-wheelers stuck on flooded roads and pedestrians struggling to navigate through knee-deep water were a common sight in some places.