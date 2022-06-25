Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rains in parts of west coast during next 4 days

The IMD, in its weather bulletin, said, "Fairly widespread/ widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Karnataka, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep during the next five days."

New Delhi, Jun 25: India Meteorological Department(IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall along the west coast during the next four days.

The IMD said, " Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next 5 days. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal during 26th-28th and over Arunachal Pradesh on 27th & 28th June."

The weather department also said Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and south Interior Karnataka will receive heavy rainfall till tomorrow.

Widespread rainfall is also predicted over northeast India and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days.

However, the northwest and adjoining central regions of the country will witness subdued rainfall activity till tomorrow.