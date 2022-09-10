Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rains in Mumbai, Bengal, Odisha; Bengaluru likely to stay cloudy

New Delhi, Sep 10: There seems to be slight bad news for the already drenched Bengaluru as weather predictions indicate cloudy skies with a few showers in the coming days. States of Maharastra, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and West Bengal should gear up for heavy rains while Delhi may finally get some relief from humidity with a few showers early next week.

A Low-Pressure Area is located off Andhra Pradesh/Odisha coast and will likely maintain its position through the weekend. It will begin penetrating the inland area on Monday.

As per weather channel, the westerly winds from the Arabian Sea will add to this system and result in widespread rains over Maharashtra, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Gangetic-West Bengal in this period. From Sunday, the rainfall in southern Gujarat will increase. The system may also bring rainfall over Delhi-NCR in the first half of next week.