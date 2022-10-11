Senior scientist at the IMD, R K Jenamani told AIR that there will be withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from West Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and most part of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand later in the week. For the national capital Delhi, Jenamani forecast very light rain or drizzle for today and would reduce further from tomorrow.

New Delhi, Oct 11: The rain woes don't seem to end in these Indian states for now. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a yellow alert and forecast isolated and heavy rainfall for Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and East Uttar Pradesh for the next two to three days.

The weather forecasting agency also predicted that a heavy rainfall spell is likely to continue over Tamil Nadu and Rayalaseema during the next 5 days and over interior Karnataka during the next 2 days. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the entire state of Tamil Nadu and some districts of Karnataka.

The weather office said that the conditions are very likely to become favourable for the withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some more parts of northwest and central India during next the 4-5 days.

Heavy rain is also expected to fall in Bengaluru through Wednesday, October 12. A yellow warning has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for the city and adjoining areas of Karnataka until Wednesday as a result. In the districts of Ballari, Davanagere, Chitradurga, Shivamogga, Chikmagalur, Tumakuru, Mandya, Ramanagara, and Chamarajanagar on Monday, a yellow alert is in effect.