Weather update: Cyclone warning in Andaman, rains in many places due to Western Disturbance

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says that a low pressure area remains in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Due to its effect there will be strong winds and dust storms at some places for the next two days.

New Delhi, May 04: The effect of the Western Disturbance is one of the reasons for the mercury to drop in many parts of the country which has been witnessing an extreme heatwave.

Their speed could be between 30 to 40 kmph. Light rain is also possible at some places and after two days the temperature will begin increasing once again here.

An area of low pressure is extending from Punjab to Haryana, UP and through southern areas of Bihar to Bangladesh. A trough and cyclonic circulation are visible over Southeast Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas.

The IMD has forecast there will be rains in Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha. Strong winds have also been predicted for the next three days. The situation would be similar in Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the next five days. Rains would be heavy at some places in Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, the IMD has said.

There would be a typhoon like situation and rainfall in many parts of Northeast India due to southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal. The situation would also be felt in Sikkim and West Bengal. Rain is also expected in the western Himalayan region due to Western Disturbance and moist winds blowing from the Bay of Bengal.

Further the IMD says that there will be hail in some places and possibility of heavy rain in Jammu and Kashmir today.

The IMD has also issued a cyclone warning in the Andaman Sea and fishermen have been advised not to venture out into the sea until May 7.