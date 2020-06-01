Weather today: Southwest Monsoon hits Kerala, rain likely in northwest India from June 3

IMD said that the current spell of rain/thunderstorm over northwest India is likley to reduce from tonight while isolated rainfall activities will continue to occur during the next two days. Northwest India is likely to receive a fresh spell of scattered to widespread rain from June 3, except Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu Kashmir.

Cyclonic storm in Arabian Sea; IMD issues red alert to coastal Maharashtra, Gujarat for June 4

In its daily weather bulletin, the agency said that the low pressure area over Southeast and adjoining East-central Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area now lies as Well Marked Low Pressure area and is likely to concentrate into a Depression over Eastcentral and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea during the next 12 hours. It is likely to further intensify into a Cyclonic storm over Eastcentral Arabian Sea during the subsequent 24 hours and move northwards till June 2 and recurve north-northeastwards, reaching north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts around June 3.