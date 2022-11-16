Wearing of masks not mandatory for passengers in flights: Govt

The decision has been taken by the civil aviation ministry in consultation with ministry of health and family welfare.

In a communication to the scheduled airlines, the ministry said the latest decision has been taken in line with the government's policy of a graded approach to COVID-19 management response.

"In line with the government of India's policy of graded approach of COVID-19 management response, the in-flight announcements henceforth may only mention that in view of the threat posed by COVID-19, all passengers should preferably use mask/face covers," a statement from the ministry said.

"Any specific reference to fine/penal action need not be announced as part of the flight announcements," it added.

The total number of active coronavirus cases in the country accounted was only 0.02 per cent of the total infections and the recovery rate increased to 98.79 per cent, according to the latest official data.

The people who have recovered from the pandemic surged to 4,41,28,580 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.