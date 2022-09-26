Gehlot loyalist Dhariwal is heard saying the Congress will suffer losses if Gehlot is removed as the chief minister.

He said the chief minister does not hold two posts and that his resignation is being sought.

"He has one post that of the chief minister. When he gets another post, then the matter will arise. Today, when the matter has not cropped up, why are you getting ready to resign? The conspiracy that made the party lose power in Punjab is about to play out in Rajasthan as well," Dhariwal is heard telling the MLAs in the video.

"Rajasthan will be saved only if you people wake up, otherwise it too will also slip out of our hands," he said.

The Congress in Rajasthan plunged into a crisis on Sunday as several MLAs loyal to Gehlot resigned over a possible move to appoint Sachin Pilot as Gehlot's successor, their rebellion erupting just ahead of a Congress Legislature Party meeting.

Gandhis are reportedly upset against the Gehlot over the current rebellion and he is likely to be pulled out of the Congress President race.

If Gehlot is pulled out, Mukul Wasnik, Mallikarjun Kharge, Digvijay Singh, KC Venugopal might join the race.