However, the company did not give any further explanation on it.

Earlier, an influx of Instagram users took to Twitter to react to the incident after they faced a login error saying 'We suspended your account'. Users either couldn't log in or were noticing follower counts suddenly dropping as their followers' accounts appeared to be suspended.

"We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience," Instagram Comms tweeted.

Instagram went down days after the message sharing platform WhatsApp faced a global outage, including in India, that lasted for over two hours.

WhatsApp was down for nearly two hours. Soon many netizens took social media to complain about the outage. Between 12 and 2.15 pm, users had trouble in sending and receiving messages.