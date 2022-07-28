We started 210 new schools in Rajasthan in last three years: Gehlot

Jaipur, July 28: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said his government has started 210 colleges in last three years, which is a big step in the field of higher education in the state. Chief Minister also expressed happiness over the high number of girl students who have applied for admission in colleges, news agency PTI reported.

He tweeted, "My goal is to make Rajasthan the best in education and health. I am happy that I am getting full cooperation from the public in this work." Since independence till the year 2018, there were only about 250 government colleges in the state but his government started 210 colleges in three years which is a major step in the field of higher education, he said.