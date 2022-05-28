. .

Rajkot, PM Modi said, "Gujarat has made me what I am today... I am thankful for all your teachings."

''In 8 yrs, we made honest efforts to build India of the dreams of Bapu & Sardar Patel. Bapu wanted an India that would empower the poor, Dalit, victim, tribals, women; where hygiene & health become a way of life; whose economic system has indigenous solutions,''the prime minister said.

''We have served the nation amid Covid and war, said PM Modi during Rajkot mega rally. "Our efforts will ease lives of poor and middle class," the PM said.