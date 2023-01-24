We'll realise Netaji's dream: RSS chief

Over 15,000 took part in the program

The RSS leader pointed out that Netaji lived his entire life for the country. "Life for Netaji was so close to becoming an exile. He was exiled for the majority of his life. He gave all up for the nation," stated Bhagwat. More than 15,000 people participated in the program where a large number of Swayamsevaks (RSS volunteers) demonstrated their skills in various forms of physical exercises with impressive discipline.

PM Modi pays tributes to Netaji

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too has paid rich tributes to Netaji and remembered his "unparalleled contribution to India's history." In a tweet, he said: "I honour Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose today on Parakram Diwas and remember his immeasurable contribution to India's history. He is going to be recognised for his tenacious opposition to colonial rule. To realise his vision for India, we are working."

During his visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in 2018, PM Modi had renamed the Ross Islands as "Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Dweep" in the memory of the freedom fighter and also in the recognition of the historical significance of the islands. The renaming of the island was done to keep alive the legacy of Netaji and to remind the future generations of the sacrifice and contributions made by him in the freedom movement. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands have a significant historical connection with India's independence struggle as many prominent freedom fighter like Veer Savarkar, Batukeshwar Dutt, Bhai Paramanand etc were put in the cellular jail located there and incarcerated for years by the Britishers. The punishment was infamously known as 'kalapani'.