We have kept border incident free in last one year: BSF IG DK Boora

DK Boora claimed that four AK 47 rifles, ammunition, and 50 kilograms of Heroin were recovered. BSF IG Boora also mentioned that Jammu Frontier has been given the best Frontier trophy this year, and said, "I congratulate officers and jawans for that."

"We have cordial relations with people living on the border. We have been providing security to farmers who are cultivating their land ahead of the fencing," he said. "International border is always in pressure of infiltration. We have no infiltration policy and we will not allow anyone to infiltrate," he added. BSF IG Boora also admitted to increasing drone threats and said that Drone was a problem. "We have adequate equipment and drone threats have been taken care of," he claimed.

According to him, drone activities have come down in Jammu and Punjab. "Pakistan is helping them all know that as all these attempts of drone droppings are helped by Pakistan Army and agencies. We keep lodging protests with Pak Army when any incident happens, but they always deny anything," he said.

He also highlighted the fact that there has been no successful infiltration in 2022. "They try to infiltrate, sometimes through tunnels, but the BSF is always ready and has neutralized them every time. The infiltrators even try to use IEDs, but all of them have been arrested and all their attempts were foiled," he said.

He also pointed out that Narco terrorism is a threat. "Terrorists have been using Narco terrorism to finance their activities, but BSF is active on the border, and have foiled all the attempts of the terrorists," he concluded.