We have been honest and the world accepts it: Jaishankar on India buying Russian oil

Jaishankar who deals intensively with the United States said that not just the US, but including the US that they know what our position is and they move on with that. Many suppliers of India have diverted their supplies to Europe as Europe is buying less oil from Russia. "Oil prices are unreasonably high and so are the gas prices. A lot of traditional suppliers to Asia are diverting to Europe because Europe is buying less oil from Russia. It is a situation today where every country will try to get the best deal possible for its citizens, to try to cushion the impact of these high energy prices. And that is exactly what we are doing," Jaishankar also said.

"We are not doing it in a defensive way. We are being very open and honest about our interests. I have a country which has a per capita income of two thousand dollars. These are not people who can afford higher energy prices. It is my obligation, my moral duty to actually ensure that I get them the best deal," he further added.

Jaishankar arrived in Thailand on Tuesday to attend the 9th India-Thailand Joint Commission meeting. He was asked on arrival about the relations between India and the US in the backdrop of India buying Russian oil.