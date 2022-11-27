Ahmedabad, Nov 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Congress of shielding terrorists when it was in the power in the Centre.
We asked Congress govt to target terrorism, instead they targeted me: PM Modi in Gujarat
Addressing a public meeting in Kheda, PM Modi "Gujarat had for a long time been a target of terrorism. People of Gujarat were killed in explosions in Surat & Ahmedabad. Congress was at centre then, we asked them to target terrorism but they targeted me instead. Terrorism was at peak in the country."
"Your one vote in 2014 has created a lot of difference in killing terrorism in the country. Let alone cities of the country, terrorists have to think a lot even before attacking our borders. But Congress questions our surgical strike," PM Modi said.
"The youth of the state, aged up to 25 years, have never seen what a curfew looks like. I have to save them from the bomb explosions, only BJP's double-engine govt can do this," the prime minister said.