Ratna Shah has no comments on objectification of Deepika in 'Pathaan' song, but slams protests

"I would say we are living in very silly times if these are the things that are on top of your mind. It isn't something that I would like to talk about very much or give much credence to," she said in an interview ahead of her Gujarati film 'Kutch Express' release.

She claimed that people do not enough food in their plate, but there is fuss over clothes. "Look at our country, the pandemic has wiped-out small-scale manufacturing in our country, people don't have enough to eat, and we are fussing over who is wearing what clothes?"

"But I am hoping that there are many more sensible people in India than are visible at the moment. They will come through, because what is happening, this sense of fear, sense of exclusion is not sustainable. I feel humans cannot sustain hate beyond a point. There is an uprising, but then you get exhausted with hate. I am waiting for that day to come," she added.

Recommended Video

Madhya Pradesh: Effigies of SRK, Deepika Padukone burnt in Indore against ‘Pathaan’ | Oneindia News

After the controversy broke out, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra hinted at banning the movie. He posted a video in which he raised his two objections against the movie.

"The costumes in the song at first glance are objectionable. Actress Deepika Padukone who supports 'Tukde Tukde gang' is in the song of the film #Pathan. The costumes are highly objectionable and the song has been shot with a dirty mindset. The scenes and costumes of the songs should be corrected, otherwise, we will consider whether or not to allow the film to be released in Madhya Pradesh," Narottam Mishra wrote in a Tweet written in Hindi.

There were protests from right-wing groups too over the song. Although the song did not deserve the protests or political reactions, the ignorance shown by the leftist ecosystem gets clearly exposed here as they are the ones who often complain about the objectification of women in movies. The vulgar song showed Deepika in semi-nude avatars as she tried to woo the hero through skimpy outfits.

Recently, Ratna called "RRR" a "regressive" film. Speaking at the book launch event in Mumbai, she said, "Films like RRR are so popular today. But it's a regressive film. It looks backwards while we should look forward. We just feel whatever we are doing is good because we are part of the mother of democracy - India."