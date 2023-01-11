We are Indians first: Adnan Sami hits out at Andhra CM on ‘Telugu flag’ comment on RRR’s Golden Globes win

New Delhi, Jan 11: Bollywood singer Adnan Sami has hit out at Andhra Chief Minister YS Jagan Reddy for promoting regionalism while praising 'RRR' team for winning a Golden Globe Awards on Wednesday.

"The #Telugu flag is flying high! On behalf of all of #AndhraPradesh, I congratulate @mmkeeravaani, @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie. We are incredibly proud of you! #GoldenGlobes2023," Andhra CM had tweeted.

Adnan Sami raised objection to the comment claiming this "'separatist' attitude is highly unhealthy". He wrote, "Telugu flag? You mean INDIAN flag right? We are Indians first & so kindly stop separating yourself from the rest of the country...Especially internationally, we are one country! This 'separatist' attitude is highly unhealthy as we saw in 1947!!! Thank you...Jai HIND!🇮🇳 [sic]"

When a user asked Sami not to politicise the issue citing Shah Rukh Khan tweeting in Telugu, Sami said, "It's not about language!! It's about FLAG & identity and especially in the context of the international community! 'Read' what I wrote!!! [sic]"SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' bagged the best original song-motion picture for 'Naatu Naatu' track, composed by MM Keeravani and penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. It competed with Taylor Swift's "Carolina" ("Where The Crawdads Sing"), "Ciao Papa" ("Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"), "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick", a collaboration between Lady Gaga, BloodPop and Benjamin Rice, and "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Goransson.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the nation in wishing SS Rajamouli-led 'RRR' team after it won Best Song Award at the 80th Golden Globes Award.

The PM called it "A very special accomplishment" and congratulated music director MM Keeravani, SS Rajamouli and others in the team. He said that the honour has made every Indian proud,

"A very special accomplishment! Compliments to @mmkeeravaani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie. This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud," he tweeted.