The track was cleared by police and security personnel and train movement resumed after about half an hour.

. .

Several protesters were detained as police personnel tried to remove them from the tracks and the station, a senior police official added.

"The government needs to roll back the Agniveer scheme. Youth Congress will fight for the unemployed youth of this country who want to serve the country," Youth Congress president Srinivas B V told reporters.

IYC members also staged protests at nearby Connaught Place.