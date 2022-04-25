Watch: Woman saved by alert guard after she falls off moving train in Mumbai

New Delhi, Apr 25: The life of a girl in Mumbai was saved thanks to an alert home guard deployed on a suburban train. The woman jumped out of the train but lost balance as she landed on the platform.
While trying to regain balance, the woman continued to hold onto the handle on the train's entrance.
The train then started to gain momentum following which the woman was pulled ahead and lost balance.
The home guard immediately debarred the train and pulled her away from the gap between the train and platform, thus saving her life.
Home Guard Altaf Shaikh working @grpmumbai saved the life of a lady passenger who fell down during boarding a suburban train at Jogeshwari station on 16/4/22. He is being rewarded for his presence of mind, alertness & dedication to duty @drmbct @DGPMaharashtra @Dwalsepatil, Commissioner of Police, Railways Mumbai, Quaiser Khalid said.