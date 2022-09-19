Watch: Video of Leopard climbing a coconut tree in Nashik goes viral; Netizens stunned by rare sight

A video of the clip the same was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) official, Susanta Nanda, shows the spotted feline swiftly climbing a coconut tree for reasons other than hunting.

In the 77-second clip, the big cat is seen high up on the coconut tree amid a tall maize crop in the field below. A few seconds later, leopard appears to be looking around to spot something and it starts sliding down the tree slowly by keeping a constant watch on its surroundings. But when the animal is just a metre above the ground, suddenly another leopard follows and chases it up to the tropical tree. Towards the end of the clip, only one big cat is seen sliding down hurriedly from the tree.

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan also shared an interesting and informative post about why leopards are omnipresent in India.

He further explains that leopards are very much present in tea gardens and sugarcane farms. Tea gardens are one of their favourite spot. Easy food. Shade. Habitat. And can raise cubs very easily.

