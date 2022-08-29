Video of Afghans showering love for Hardik Pandya goes viral

New Delhi, Aug 29: Indians cheering after India beat Pakistan in the first match of the Asia Cup 2022 is expected, but when Afghans break into happy, enthusiastic smiles with India's win, it sure is a sight to behold. One such video showing an Afghan man showering all his love for Hardik Pandya after yesterday's match has gone viral now.

In the 9-second video believed to be taken in somewhere in Afghanistan, a man can be seen jumping out of joy and kissing the TV screen as Men in Blue registered its maiden victory during an opening match in Dubai at the T20 Asia Cup on Sunday.

It was the crucial partnership between Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya that helped India defeat arch-rivals Pakistan in a thrilling clash by five wickets at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.



Hardik Pandya's all-round brilliance powered India to a thrilling five-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan in an Asia Cup game on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. After picking up three wickets in the first innings, Pandya went on to score the winning runs for India under pressure, at a moment when it looked like the game had slipped from India's hands.

Pandya ended with figures of 3/25 in 4 overs while restricting Pakistan to 147 in 19.5 overs and then smashed 33 off 17 balls with the winning six in the last over bowled by left-arm spinner Mohammed Nawaz.

Ravindra Jadeja also contributed with 35 off 29 balls. When India bowled, senior seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar had the best figures of 4 for 26. When India chased, former skipper Virat Kohli scored 35 off 34 balls. Naseem Shah was Pakistan's best bowler with figures of 2/27.

Meanwhile, Pakistani fans were pretty disappointed after their team crashed to a defeat against India at the World Cup Sunday, but one fan's rant after the match went viral.