Watch: Union Minister Anurag Thakur pushes bus that broke down causing traffic jam

Thakur on Tuesday slammed the Congress and compared its 60-year rule in Himachal Pradesh with the five-year rule of the BJP.

"Compare Congress's 60 years of rule to our 5 years of rule, and you'll see that our 5 years of the rule will have more weightage. They (Congress) have only stopped developments whereas we have brought developments in the state," ANI quoted Thakur as saying at a public rally in the Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

The Union Minister highlighted the key points of BJP's manifesto and said that the government will ensure 33 percent reservation for women in government jobs, cycles for school-going students and scooty for college-going students, Rs 51,000 to poor women during their marriage, 3 free gas cylinders in a year for poor women, if BJP comes to power in Himachal Pradesh, according to a report in ANI.

The election in the hill state for 68 assembly seats will be held on November 12, and counting will be held on December 8.