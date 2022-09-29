Watch: Tiger strolls casually ignoring two deer standing behind; Netizens surprised

Sharing the video on Twitter, Indian Forest Service Officer Ramesh Pandey posted, "Tigers are truly economical in killing their preys. They don't kill just for the sake of killing."

Since being posted, the video has garnered over 1.43 lakh views and netizens have flooded the internet with comments.

"All carnivorous animals are like that, they dont harm unless they are hungry..glad that you discovered that now, yay!," said a Twitter user.

"No animal kills for fun apart from man surely!?!," said another.

"Never heard of any trophy hunting tiger or lion. If they are hungry then only they kill, with the rarest exception of man eater. Which eventually created by people like us, by failed attempt of poaching, with the rarest of the rarest chance of being disabled during hunt," a third user commented.

Notably, Tiger diet are large-bodied prey weighing about 20 kg (45 lbs.) or larger such as moose, deer species, pigs, cows, horses, buffalos and goats.