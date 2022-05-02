Watch: SpiceJet flight caught in severe turbulence during landing; Probe on

New Delhi, May 02 : At least 17 passengers were injured after a SpiceJet flight traveling from Mumbai to Durgapur on Sunday faced severe turbulence, said an airline spokesperson.

The flyers received minor injuries after the overhead cabin luggage fell on them. SpiceJet authorities have confirmed the event of the Mumbai-Andal flight facing air turbulence at the time of landing.

In a statement, the airline said, "On May 1, SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft operating flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during descent which unfortunately resulted in injuries to a few passengers." Immediate medical assistance was provided upon the aircraft's arrival in Durgapur, the spokesperson said.

"SpiceJet expresses its regret at this unfortunate incident and is providing all possible medical help to the injured," the spokesperson added.

Andal Airport sources said that the injured passengers were immediately rushed to a local hospital. While some of them were discharged after giving first-aid, others are still under treatment. All of them are said to be out of danger.

The aircraft took off from Mumbai at around 5 p.m. and was supposed to land at Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport at Andal at around 7.30 p.m. However, before landing, the aircraft faced mid-air turbulence. The pilot of the aircraft, however, managed the situation and somehow landed at the airport. But, several passengers were injured.

Some of the passengers sustained head injuries and received stitches, while one passenger said he suffered a spinal injury in the mishap, the DGCA said, adding that three cabin crew members were also injured.

"We are deputing teams for regulatory investigation, while medical reports of the injured passengers are awaited," it added.

Reportedly, when the plane fell into severe turbulence, passengers started shouting. Cabin baggage fell down on some of them, injured them.

The same report further mentioned that the aircraft had total of 188 passengers. Some sustained head injuries and were quickly shifted to a hospital. Doctors have reported that they are stable and out of danger. After the incident occurred, a probe has been ordered on how the flight was caught in the storm in midair.